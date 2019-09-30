Truenorth Lifted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $724,717; As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Raised Its Stake by $2.93 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 250.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 21,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 5,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 894,025 shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON MEXICO’S RATINGS TO STABLE FROM NEGA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Smbc 38th Rmbs; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Conejo Valley Usd, Ca To Aa3; Assigns Aa3 To Election Of 2014, Go Bonds, Series B; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AUSTRIA’S Aa1 RATINGS; KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – SPAIN’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Glorious Property Holdings Limited’s Rating; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Mary Washington Healthcare, Va’s Outlook To Positive; Baa1 Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WHILE POCKETS OF U.S. RETAIL, DEPARTMENT STORES TO IMPROVE IN 2018, EXPECTS WEAKER ISSUERS TO CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE FOR BALANCE OF YR; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To El Monte City School District, Ca’s 2018 Go Bond Anticipation Notes; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Tonganoxie, Ks’s General Obligation Sales Tax Library Bonds, Series 2018a

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 19,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.04 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 41,735 shares to 2,572 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,756 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Price Management Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,081 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.35% or 1.18M shares. Allstate Corp owns 20,001 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 35,017 shares. 6,986 are held by Ativo Cap Management Llc. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,115 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 138,975 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 1,108 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6,992 shares. 84,451 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,272 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm invested in 0% or 1,868 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,649 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 77,596 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 4,527 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 153,782 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 49,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Caxton reported 1,622 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 160,700 are held by Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation. 6,550 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 7,070 were accumulated by Endowment Mngmt Lp. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).