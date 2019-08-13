Truenorth Lifted American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $2.71 Million; Insperity (NSP) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake by $1.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1934.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 60,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 71,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 315,680 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,660 shares to 11,716 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 18,783 shares to 14,319 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

