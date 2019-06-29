Truenorth Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position By $512,910; 1 Analysts Covering Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Truenorth Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 1,251 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Truenorth Inc holds 7,857 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 6,606 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $34.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $313. About 520,051 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Among 2 analysts covering Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Huazhu Group had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. The stock of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15. See Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.18% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 83,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 45,519 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fred Alger Inc, a New York-based fund reported 80,743 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 1,305 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,171 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,543 shares. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.26% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Kepos Capital Lp invested in 0.46% or 14,796 shares. Product Lc holds 28,004 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Natixis has 58,447 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 12,124 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, January 4. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $54.78 million activity. 1,791 shares valued at $734,310 were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L on Thursday, January 10. $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 51.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.