Truenorth Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake; Glenview Capital Management Increases Position in Baxter Intl (BAX)

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 63,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 940,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.50 million, up from 877,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 2.07 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 22,832 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 3.50 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

