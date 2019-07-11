Truenorth Holds Stake in Intel (INTC); Hwg Holdings LP Position in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Has Increased by $2.24 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 1530.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 32,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,583 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 4,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 14.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares to 1,851 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 160,288 shares stake. Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 37,656 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Agricole S A holds 23,250 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management reported 35,919 shares stake. 397,503 are held by Piedmont Advisors. Ironwood Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 17,745 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd has 9,450 shares. Sandhill Capital has 16,331 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 1.12% or 245,309 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sigma Planning holds 120,706 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has 470,256 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 2.9% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 122,670 shares. Choate Investment reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.