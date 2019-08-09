Truenorth Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Increased as Shares Declined; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Its Dril (DRQ) Position by $33.80 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 751,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 217,970 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $155.28. About 7.26M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragr (NYSE:IFF) by 7,759 shares to 89,870 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 187,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.10M for 397.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

