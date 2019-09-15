Truenorth Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Has Boosted by $724,717; Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Market Value Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 19,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 228.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 519,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 746,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 227,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 482,879 shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES DECREASED BY 4.5%, OR 5.2% EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE, OVER SAME PERIOD; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces CEO Transition; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 4Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW $40 MLN TERM LOAN; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.55 TO $0.64; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Gets Love From Gun Fans — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Expedia Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 17,312 shares. First Personal Serv holds 254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 369,647 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Natixis LP stated it has 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1,968 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 9,985 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 10,486 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jnba Fin owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 50 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 824,521 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 8,187 were reported by Jasper Ridge L P. Eaton Vance Management holds 13,328 shares. Regions owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,649 shares. Wexford LP invested in 7,711 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,432 shares to 145,139 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,351 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).