Truenorth Has Upped Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; NiSource Inc. (NI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -4.90% below currents $29.97 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Truenorth Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 99.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 11,371 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Truenorth Inc holds 22,832 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 11,461 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $25.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 55,503 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 6,676 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.16% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 54,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 30,300 shares. 326,878 are held by Asset Management One Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 127,750 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 6,983 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 7,746 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company owns 5.63 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 64 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.42M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr has 44,808 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moody Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 159,663 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tobam accumulated 0.52% or 361,684 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 22,468 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

More recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 90.01 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 18.44% above currents $77.17 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Truenorth Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 341,193 shares to 1,331 valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 7,873 shares and now owns 68 shares. Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) was reduced too.