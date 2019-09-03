Truenorth Has Upped Its Holding in Visa (V) by $616,044 as Stock Value Rose; Longer Investments Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Cut by $917,696 as Stock Value Rose

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 13,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $180.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,982 shares. 14,484 are held by Profit Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Davis Prtn Limited Company has invested 5.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Trust State Bank reported 1.75% stake. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 3.61% or 35,142 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability owns 2,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.48% or 96,406 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated reported 8,900 shares stake. Scholtz And Limited Liability Com owns 18,695 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 16,064 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.93% or 1.94 million shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Southpoint Capital Advisors L P. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 25,012 shares. New York-based Third Point Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares to 300 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,709 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.