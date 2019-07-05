Truenorth Has Upped By $406,440 Its Nanometrics (NANO) Position; Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Check Point Software Technologies LTD (CHKP) Stake

Truenorth Inc increased Nanometrics Inc (NANO) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 13,548 shares as Nanometrics Inc (NANO)’s stock rose 8.48%. The Truenorth Inc holds 107,679 shares with $3.33M value, up from 94,131 last quarter. Nanometrics Inc now has $810.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 22,287 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) stake by 14.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 7,365 shares as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 43,002 shares with $5.44M value, down from 50,367 last quarter. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. now has $18.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 194,731 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Truenorth Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 113,750 shares to 9,113 valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,741 shares and now owns 6,155 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold NANO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 0% or 51,031 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 42,000 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 31,651 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,396 shares stake. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 24,712 shares. 10,578 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Citigroup Inc holds 18,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Llc holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Management Lc reported 0.54% stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,620 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 200 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.32M for 23.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.