Truenorth Has Upped By $355,046 Its Curtiss Wright (CW) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $16 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AKBA in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. See Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Maintain

Truenorth Inc increased Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 3,142 shares as Curtiss Wright Corp (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Truenorth Inc holds 18,951 shares with $2.15M value, up from 15,809 last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $5.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 86,296 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022

The stock increased 6.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 579,266 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Advsr Llc reported 0.39% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Boston holds 283,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 112,300 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 19,577 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,674 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 219,201 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 26,797 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 38,893 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Tekla Capital has invested 0.07% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 80,302 shares.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $539.53 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Truenorth Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 1,410 shares to 4,478 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,246 shares and now owns 10,690 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14700 target in Monday, July 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc invested in 4,626 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 37,579 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt reported 457,641 shares. State Street reported 1.54M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 48,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.2% or 13,932 shares. Washington Company has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Centurylink Invest Mngmt owns 11,068 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 666,669 shares. 285,432 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Lc. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 418,596 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).