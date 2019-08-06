Truenorth Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Stake by $423,564 as Stock Declined; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding Held by Long Pond Capital Lp

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 1.05M shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 4,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 4.85 million shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $146.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,271 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 8,038 shares. Heitman Real Est Ltd Com reported 304,834 shares. 3,465 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 38,935 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,329 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Old National Bancorporation In accumulated 6,023 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 279,954 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 3,034 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Llc has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 19,415 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 4,173 were reported by Axa. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 169,124 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 44,635 shares.

