Truenorth Has Trimmed By $724,386 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (SEMHF) Shorts Up By 3.83%

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) had an increase of 3.83% in short interest. SEMHF’s SI was 3.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.83% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 15925 days are for SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s short sellers to cover SEMHF’s short positions. It closed at $42.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 28.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Truenorth Inc holds 16,709 shares with $1.86 million value, down from 23,235 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic services and products to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.28 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. It has a 29.16 P/E ratio. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Truenorth Inc increased Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 10,675 shares to 59,718 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 94,117 shares and now owns 95,552 shares. H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.21% above currents $137.84 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

