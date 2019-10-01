Truenorth Has Raised Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Valuation Declined; Bank Hapoalim Bm Position In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Upped

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 117900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 15,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 13 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $203.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 158 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny holds 0.32% or 11,837 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 301,932 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 18,164 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 16,531 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent Commerce holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,428 shares. Crosslink Cap holds 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,134 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 1.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Trust accumulated 84,473 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 32,169 shares to 87,940 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,139 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Daiwa Grp has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 147 shares. Cibc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 2,841 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.54% or 17,641 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 37,089 shares stake. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.07% or 36,498 shares. Ruggie Cap Group reported 20 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westpac Corp holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 9,126 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 2,748 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 255,365 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,404 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.16% stake.