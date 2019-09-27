Truenorth Has Lowered Curtiss Wright (CW) Stake By $2.25 Million; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 165 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 168 cut down and sold their holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 93.00 million shares, up from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 122 Increased: 118 New Position: 47.

Truenorth Inc decreased Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) stake by 94.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 17,863 shares as Curtiss Wright Corp (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Truenorth Inc holds 1,088 shares with $138,000 value, down from 18,951 last quarter. Curtiss Wright Corp now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.52. About 136,351 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.49M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 2.97 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 493,204 shares or 6.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The California-based Beddow Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 368,092 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 12,632 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has invested 0.37% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 203,103 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 22,726 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 7,400 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 9,541 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 10,806 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 2,210 shares. Captrust has 50 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 222,639 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 32,874 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 121,036 shares stake. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.13% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.60 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 5,562 shares to 61,031 valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 20,907 shares and now owns 338,741 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.