Truenorth Has Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position; Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 23.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Truenorth Inc holds 4,478 shares with $3.18M value, down from 5,888 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $765.31. About 150,803 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 201,020 shares with $57.69M value, down from 206,420 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $77.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $302.79. About 590,084 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 53,672 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 35,697 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Invest Limited Com stated it has 175 shares. World Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,797 shares. 6,436 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Com. 66,310 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,176 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc reported 2,825 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 2,520 are held by Investec Asset North America Incorporated. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested in 43,825 shares.

Truenorth Inc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 94,117 shares to 95,552 valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,949 shares and now owns 17,863 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $4.34 million worth of stock was sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 24 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 1. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, February 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 51.71 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Food Stocks to Buy for Fast and Big Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.38 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $338 target in Friday, March 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7.