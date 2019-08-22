Truenorth Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Southwest Gas (SWX) Sentiment Is 1.38

Truenorth Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 40.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 2,184 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Truenorth Inc holds 7,614 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 5,430 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $224.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $236.74. About 630,931 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 123 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 89 reduced and sold their positions in Southwest Gas Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 43.21 million shares, down from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southwest Gas Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 73 Increased: 80 New Position: 43.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 6,555 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for 176,790 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 209,909 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has 1.03% invested in the company for 932,415 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,984,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 27,003 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 1,740 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset invested in 1,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.75% or 37,561 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oak Ridge stated it has 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mariner Ltd Liability invested 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 4.32 million shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited holds 0.09% or 1,885 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 738,031 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,576 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Lc holds 112,326 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 41,247 shares. 1.18M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Truenorth Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 341,193 shares to 1,331 valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,526 shares and now owns 16,709 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.