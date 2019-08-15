Truenorth Has Increased Its Visa (V) Stake by $616,044; Shareholder Oarsman Capital Increased Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 13,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 551,619 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset reported 552,231 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 1.97% or 736,738 shares. 9,030 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 875 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 102,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,448 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 65,659 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Jpmorgan Chase holds 626,245 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich Inc, a New York-based fund reported 916 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,906 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 9,947 shares to 207 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,690 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).