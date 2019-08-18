Truenorth Has Decreased Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $314,840; Northrock Partners Lowered Lrad (LRAD) Holding by $312,162

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62M market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 164,729 shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD)

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 14,665 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

