Truenorth Has Cut Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $26.41 Million; Share Price Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6753.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 150,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, up from 2,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 1.87 million shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 531,711 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,818 shares to 169,754 shares, valued at $39.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,167 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,315 shares. Moreover, Beck Cap Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,060 shares. Peoples Financial Serv Corp holds 0.13% or 1,415 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Redwood Limited Liability Co holds 71,728 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 1.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,277 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.46% or 931,474 shares. 20,900 are owned by Connors Investor Service Inc. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 114,550 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Co Inc reported 0.23% stake. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 79,904 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 230,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Provident Com accumulated 1.23 million shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture, Cisco and Quest Alliance Team to Skill Youth for the Digital Economy – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 27, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Alicante, Spain – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of BCT Solutions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush No Longer Bearish On Chipotle, Highlights No Negative Catalysts – Benzinga” on March 22, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Passes On Chipotle For Domino’s – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle CFO Guides To ‘Minor Impact’ From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Stock Will Hit Fresh Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,773 shares to 13,778 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 13,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 53,672 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa accumulated 7,992 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.1% stake. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 113 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,778 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 12 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 317 shares. Advisor Limited Liability holds 341 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.59 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.