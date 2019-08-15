Truenorth Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Shorts at Kbl Merger IV – Rights (KBLMR) Raised By 9%

Truenorth Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 28.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Truenorth Inc holds 16,709 shares with $1.86M value, down from 23,235 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Kbl Merger Corp IV – Rights (NASDAQ:KBLMR) had an increase of 9% in short interest. KBLMR’s SI was 79,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9% from 73,300 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 30 days are for Kbl Merger Corp IV – Rights (NASDAQ:KBLMR)’s short sellers to cover KBLMR’s short positions. It closed at $0.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.17% above currents $133.48 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 214,965 shares. 24,083 were accumulated by Addison. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com stated it has 8.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.31M shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Management invested in 2.45% or 299,404 shares. Csu Producer Res reported 18,200 shares. Yhb Inv holds 93,633 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,120 shares. Dean Inv Associates Limited Co invested in 0.69% or 42,861 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 15,083 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co invested in 0.49% or 365,911 shares.

Truenorth Inc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 13,734 shares to 14,444 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tpi Composites Inc stake by 20,553 shares and now owns 79,252 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.