Truenorth Has Boosted Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $303,236; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shares Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Cut by $416,150 Its Position

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 71,118 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,698 shares to 15,832 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,351 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

