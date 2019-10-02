Truenorth Decreased Its Cambrex (CBM) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 29,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 22,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 702,842 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 7,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 14,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 155,760 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.74% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 102,826 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 9,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 11,860 shares. Automobile Association has 299,153 shares. Keystone Planning holds 98,852 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv, a New York-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 998,406 shares. Mai accumulated 6,152 shares. Bokf Na reported 4,782 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 418,408 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 195,386 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $57.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Co by 336,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,449 shares to 19,180 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 20,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 4,079 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 1,083 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 106,550 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 893 shares in its portfolio. 4 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 445,305 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 288,608 shares. 164,300 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 20,443 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 366,864 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 7,351 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 26,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).