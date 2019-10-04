Truenorth Decreased Its Cambrex (CBM) Holding; Shorts at SSTARTRADE TECH (SSTT) Raised By 64.52%

SSTARTRADE TECH INC (OTCMKTS:SSTT) had an increase of 64.52% in short interest. SSTT’s SI was 5,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 64.52% from 3,100 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SSTARTRADE TECH INC (OTCMKTS:SSTT)’s short sellers to cover SSTT’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SStartrade Tech, Inc. operates as a gold-mining firm in Russia. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. The firm engages in the organization of financing and implementation of an investment project in the field of gold mining at the Kadara gold deposit in the Trans-Baikal Territory. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the steelmaking business.

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -3.67% below currents $59.69 stock price. Cambrex had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, May 7.

