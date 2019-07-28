Truenorth Decreased Cambrex (CBM) Stake; Clovis Oncology Has 1.75 Sentiment

Truenorth Inc decreased Cambrex Corp (CBM) stake by 56.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 18,783 shares as Cambrex Corp (CBM)’s stock rose 20.10%. The Truenorth Inc holds 14,319 shares with $556,000 value, down from 33,102 last quarter. Cambrex Corp now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 176,037 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 8.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 91 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 52 cut down and sold their equity positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 48.93 million shares, down from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clovis Oncology Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 37 Increased: 54 New Position: 37.

Among 3 analysts covering Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cambrex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by First Analysis. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 30,296 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 10,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank holds 9,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Lc has 0.19% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Sei Investments invested in 12,771 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 30,894 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 411,599 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 924,844 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Co holds 41,133 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 0.01% or 117,748 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 250,088 shares. Mackenzie holds 1.67 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 32,003 shares to 36,583 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 8,745 shares and now owns 21,530 shares. Ishares Tr (IWV) was raised too.

Analysts await Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 70.25% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CBM’s profit will be $12.12M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Cambrex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. for 96,820 shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 4.56 million shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 2.85% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.51% in the stock. Healthcor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 EPS, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.