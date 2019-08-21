Truenorth Cut Its Harris Del (HRS) Position as Market Value Were Volatile; South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $17.37 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 171,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 179,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 204,113 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 97.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 9,947 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 207 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 10,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 230.19% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS AS CFO; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on EPA Decision to Weaken Clean Car Standards; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces Armir Harris and Merrick Levy of SHOFUR Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in the Southeast; 27/04/2018 – Sallie B. Bailey Appointed to Harris Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement; 30/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Call on Homeland Security Committee to Hold Hearing on 2020 Census

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj reported 0.34% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Chevy Chase Tru Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 98,890 shares. 5,427 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd. The South Carolina-based Canal has invested 1.63% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 126,021 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 91,645 shares. M Holding Securities Incorporated reported 2,668 shares. 26,766 were reported by Comerica Fincl Bank. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 2,555 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 23,584 shares. Citigroup reported 228,934 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.34% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,594 shares to 35,246 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Provise Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,849 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,097 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 369 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 4.08 million shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stifel Corporation has 220,293 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 21,609 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 14,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,486 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.14% or 92,245 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,659 shares to 295,516 shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).