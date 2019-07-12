Truenorth Cut Cambrex (CBM) Holding by $713,754; Springbok Capital Management Boosted Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $1.04 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 18,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,319 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 33,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 385,353 shares traded or 82.44% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 8.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 168.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 9.10M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $85,955 worth of stock was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX) by 8,600 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Grp Inc, Florida-based fund reported 20,172 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 53,618 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hartford Mgmt stated it has 278,694 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas invested in 2,948 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Lockheed Martin Invest accumulated 0.08% or 128,500 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ntv Asset invested 0.17% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nordea Mgmt invested in 64,456 shares or 0% of the stock. 450 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mathes Co invested in 22,400 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 10.76 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) or 51,313 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,444 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 14,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,860 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 1.34 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 10,296 shares. 70,134 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Victory Capital Management accumulated 6,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 30,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 36,499 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 984,241 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,914 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 385,814 shares. 22,820 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Analysts await Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 70.25% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CBM’s profit will be $12.11 million for 30.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Cambrex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 4,138 shares to 10,821 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).