Truenorth Boosted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $303,236; Stock Value Declined; Adirondack Research & Management Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Lowered by $1.55 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 119,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 198,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.80 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 2.1% or 154,603 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 stated it has 136,000 shares. Autus Asset has invested 0.71% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.02% or 100,647 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 13,214 are owned by Mathes. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,275 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Ltd. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 17,498 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 3,742 are held by South State Corporation. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,430 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 31,000 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why FedEx Shares Are Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:FDX Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at FedEx Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese police investigate FedEx pilot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,468 shares to 10 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,139 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DCP Midstream LP (DCP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First look at renovated MGIC headquarters: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.58 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,460 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,359 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.37 million shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 1.88% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 123,498 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt. Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stephens Ar reported 24,690 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.69% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2.42M shares. Leuthold Group Inc Lc owns 222,813 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 103,425 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 839,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.82M shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).