Truenorth Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Springowl Associates Has Increased Visteon (VC) Holding By $525,950

Springowl Associates Llc increased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 150.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 7,850 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock declined 29.40%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 13,071 shares with $880,000 value, up from 5,221 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 231,803 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Truenorth Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 88.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 10,861 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Truenorth Inc holds 23,125 shares with $2.85M value, up from 12,264 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $238.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.14. About 1.19 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 14 by HSBC. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & Associates In accumulated 2.17% or 53,170 shares. Smithfield Trust has 24,122 shares. Jupiter Asset Management reported 84,432 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile accumulated 7,224 shares. 6,485 were accumulated by Wendell David Associate Incorporated. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc reported 25,690 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 54,747 shares. 59,329 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 1,883 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc invested in 131,171 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Indiana Tru & Inv Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,989 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 59,178 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 248,673 shares to 1,851 valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,246 shares and now owns 10,690 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 811,883 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1,553 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 16,761 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 663 shares. Springowl Associates Lc has 13,071 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 715 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 0.01% or 486,241 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,240 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 12,233 shares. 139,950 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% stake.

