Truecar (TRUE) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Grisanti Capital Management Holds Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 555,327 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 02/05/2018 – Kaplan Fox Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against TrueCar, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Ahead Consensus – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Q1 EPS beats, loan loss provision improves – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Habits That Sabotage Your Savings – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Pot Stock Bubble Hasn’t Really Burst – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Opportunity For Historic Gains Is Now – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TrueCar News: TRUE Stock Drives Lower on CEO Exit – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.