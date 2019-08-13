Truecar (TRUE) Market Value Declined While Morgan Stanley Raised Stake; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shares Declined While Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Its Position

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 505,555 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 140,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 907,095 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52 million for 17.10 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

