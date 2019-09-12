TrueCar (TRUE) Covered By Needham; Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

New York: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) coverage was started with a Hold rating by analysts at Needham. This was made public in an analyst report on Thursday morning.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -9.02% below currents $9.53 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: each representing two ordinary shares Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $6.5000 11.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

The stock increased 3.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 6.77 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 848,937 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $460.86 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 89.86 million shares or 6.43% less from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 90,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 133,639 shares. Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 194,977 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 126,370 shares. Aperio Grp has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 537,739 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Principal Fincl Group accumulated 12,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 88,664 shares. 683 Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.55% of the stock. 18.63M were accumulated by Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd. Geode Cap has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0% stake. 10,992 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd Com. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).