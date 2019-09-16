TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Reaches $4.12 After 7.00% Down Move; Guardian Capital LP Decreased By $6.32 Million Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Position

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 14.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 315,833 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 1.83M shares with $37.51M value, down from 2.15 million last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 44,996 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President

The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.115. About 455,624 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff DeadlThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $436.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRUE worth $30.59 million less.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,928 shares to 89,517 valued at $15.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 193,162 shares and now owns 710,720 shares. Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.95 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

