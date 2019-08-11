TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Reaches $3.52 After 5.00% Down Move; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted By $10.64 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 26.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 5.69M shares traded or 174.54% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 19/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TrueCar, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $370.62M company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $3.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRUE worth $18.53 million less.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $370.62 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Craig Hallum. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $7 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TRUE in report on Friday, February 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. JMP Securities downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

