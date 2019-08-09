TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Reaches $3.33 52 Week Low; Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Had 8 Bulls

The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.13 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.33 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $346.30 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $3.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.78 million less. The stock decreased 30.91% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 3.03 million shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc — TRUE; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June

Among 9 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Teladoc had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TDOC in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TDOC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 to “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $7 target. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 15. JMP Securities downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.30 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 419,068 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 50,462 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 25,487 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 7,838 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,852 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 53,870 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Stephens Ar holds 0.11% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) or 724,317 shares. 10,248 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Texas-based Hbk Investments L P has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Wexford Capital Lp has 0.19% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 144,889 shares.

The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 257,151 shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 11.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Rev $350M-$360M; 25/04/2018 – Teladoc Announces U.S. Launch of Behavioral Health Navigator; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc 1Q Rev $89.6M; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Rev $86M-$87M; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.41-Loss $1.36; 05/03/2018 CEO Gorevic Gifts 250 Of Teladoc Inc; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TELADOC SEES 2Q REV. $86M TO $87M, EST. $84.6M; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.