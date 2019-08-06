Trueblue (TBI) Stock Declined While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Stake; Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $40.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 619,817 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 71.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 42,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 101,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 58,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 22,143 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.70M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 132,585 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $121.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 78,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

