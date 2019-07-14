Trueblue (TBI) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Position by $5.33 Million; Popular (BPOP) Share Price Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Has Trimmed Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 231,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 134,280 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50M for 8.59 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

