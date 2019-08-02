Trueblue (TBI) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Its Position by $5.33 Million as Share Price Declined; As Range Res (RRC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Lifted Its Stake

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 231,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 95,951 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, up from 6.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.995. About 5.24 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 131,100 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 338,271 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based American Int Gp Inc has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 515,435 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 15,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 284,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 537,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 44,305 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 1,205 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 87,497 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership holds 17,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PeopleReady Joins Movement to Rebuild the Skilled Trade Workforce – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PeopleScout Identified as a Leader in All Categories in NelsonHall’s 2019 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 64,136 shares to 249,988 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,054 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 732,718 shares. Deltec Asset Limited, New York-based fund reported 475,700 shares. 19,323 are held by Lmr Prtn Llp. 2.85M were accumulated by Snow Limited Partnership. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 3.03 million shares. Vanguard Group reported 22.40 million shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 387,247 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,100 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 0% stake. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com owns 37,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc reported 51,367 shares stake. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 25,476 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shelton stated it has 183 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.