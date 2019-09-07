Trueblue (TBI) Position Held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board; Columbus Circle Investors Position in Five Below (FIVE) Decreased by $30.81 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 248,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 169,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, down from 417,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 550,050 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 59,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 35,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 114,049 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $9.58 million for 176.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,974 shares to 296,991 shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

