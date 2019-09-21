Trueblue (TBI) Market Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Position; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 46,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 163,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, down from 210,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 383,604 shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 16.46% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TBI’s profit will be $26.45M for 7.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gp Inc holds 29,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,781 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 309,721 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 270,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co has 216,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr holds 0.27% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 163,819 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 1.18 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 62,286 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 92,793 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Brandywine Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 36,846 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. 1,995 were reported by C M Bidwell And. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 144,715 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,290 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 80,000 shares. Brigade Ltd Partnership owns 284,200 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.05% or 56,500 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 108,036 shares. 10,504 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Los Angeles Capital & Equity owns 376,387 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,323 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 7.15 million shares.

