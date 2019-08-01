Trueblue (TBI) Market Valuation Declined While Gmt Capital Has Increased Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Position Maintained by Pinnacle Associates Ltd

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 17,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 33,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 16,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 471,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 507,724 shares traded or 168.84% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37,750 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 27,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,962 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vantage Partners Lc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Mercantile Trust invested in 8,560 shares. 1.53 million were reported by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Buckingham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.37M shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Monetary Management Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,839 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advisors owns 60,300 shares. Etrade Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,622 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PeopleReady Joins Movement to Rebuild the Skilled Trade Workforce – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TrueBlue slides 14.2% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TrueBlue to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Company invested in 99,258 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc has 338,271 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 87,497 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 3,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 10,471 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 187,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 101,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,210 shares. Victory Management owns 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 14,830 shares. State Street has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 1.16M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). 49,300 were accumulated by Axa. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 150 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 261,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.