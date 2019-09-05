Trueblue (TBI) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Share Price Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted by $363,368 Its Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 113,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 178,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 292,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 86,575 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 3,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 70,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 66,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 126,693 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Brings Full-Service EDI to the Shopify App Store – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GFN vs. SPSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SilverSun Technologies Sells MAPADOC EDI Division Nasdaq:SSNT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CORE vs. SPSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 16.46% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TBI’s profit will be $26.00 million for 7.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.