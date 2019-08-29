TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

We will be contrasting the differences between TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue Inc. 22 0.32 N/A 1.62 12.17 Mastech Digital Inc. 6 0.35 N/A 0.58 10.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrueBlue Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. Mastech Digital Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TrueBlue Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TrueBlue Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mastech Digital Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TrueBlue Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

TrueBlue Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mastech Digital Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TrueBlue Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Mastech Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mastech Digital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrueBlue Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 11%. TrueBlue Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Mastech Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15% Mastech Digital Inc. 10% 20.68% 12.89% -21.95% -41.54% -4.6%

For the past year TrueBlue Inc. was more bearish than Mastech Digital Inc.

Summary

TrueBlue Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mastech Digital Inc.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.