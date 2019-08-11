TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.32 N/A 1.62 12.17 Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.18 N/A 0.40 69.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TrueBlue Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Kelly Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TrueBlue Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Kelly Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrueBlue Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of TrueBlue Inc. shares and 5.79% of Kelly Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of TrueBlue Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 93.71% of Kelly Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15% Kelly Services Inc. 19.66% 29.63% 43.3% 78.12% 116.89% 27.21%

For the past year TrueBlue Inc. had bearish trend while Kelly Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TrueBlue Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kelly Services Inc.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.