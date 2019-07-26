TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Contrasting side by side

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.36 N/A 1.62 14.48 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.21 N/A 3.74 15.00

Demonstrates TrueBlue Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Robert Half International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TrueBlue Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TrueBlue Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 41% 22.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that TrueBlue Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Robert Half International Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrueBlue Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Robert Half International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TrueBlue Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TrueBlue Inc.’s upside potential is 14.45% at a $25.5 average target price. Competitively Robert Half International Inc. has a consensus target price of $68, with potential upside of 11.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that TrueBlue Inc. looks more robust than Robert Half International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrueBlue Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 97.3%. Insiders held 1.5% of TrueBlue Inc. shares. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrueBlue Inc. -2.04% -4.55% 0.17% -4.93% -4.2% 5.71% Robert Half International Inc. -4.32% -16.38% -15.48% -10.85% -10.87% -2.06%

For the past year TrueBlue Inc. had bullish trend while Robert Half International Inc. had bearish trend.

On 10 of the 12 factors Robert Half International Inc. beats TrueBlue Inc.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.