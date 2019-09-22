TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrueBlue Inc. has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TrueBlue Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TrueBlue Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 5.80% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TrueBlue Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue Inc. N/A 22 12.17 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

TrueBlue Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TrueBlue Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TrueBlue Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.14 2.59

TrueBlue Inc. currently has an average price target of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. The peers have a potential upside of 50.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TrueBlue Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year TrueBlue Inc. has -11.15% weaker performance while TrueBlue Inc.’s peers have 35.21% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrueBlue Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc.’s peers have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrueBlue Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that TrueBlue Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TrueBlue Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TrueBlue Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors TrueBlue Inc.’s peers beat TrueBlue Inc.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.