Trueblue Com (TBI) Position Maintained by Reinhart Partners Inc; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 30,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 150,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 119,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 136,888 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 26,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 15,144 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 42,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 2.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

More notable recent TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Presidents of TrueBlue Businesses Named to Influential Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 List – Business Wire” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TrueBlue, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Honored as Winner in the Annual 2019 Women World Awards® Female Executive of the Year – Business Services Category – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 6,781 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 196,455 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 74,500 shares. 25,005 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 2.99 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 81,681 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn holds 0% or 31,650 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 450,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) or 9,049 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 351,517 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 525,674 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested in 0.04% or 11,450 shares. Globeflex LP owns 50 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 56,910 shares to 107,218 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 15,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,313 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Introduces Secure UWB Fine Ranging Chipset to Allow Broad Deployment in Mobile Devices – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Looks Fully Priced for the Foreseeable Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Accelerates Mass Development of Voice Controlled Devices with Turnkey Local Commands Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 57,203 shares to 76,977 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 22,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.