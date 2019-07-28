Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Its Colgate (CL) Stake by $5.15 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position by $1.38 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 75,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.68 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 717,327 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Cap Management Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 85,800 shares. Hikari Limited accumulated 142,090 shares. Arvest Bank Division reported 226,923 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 4,820 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.63M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 2,615 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 2.97 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 90,877 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 5.00M shares. Philadelphia Tru Co reported 0.54% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,357 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 34,358 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 59.93M shares. Grimes & has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca reported 112,092 shares. First stated it has 247,526 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 613,908 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North American Mngmt stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 123,503 are owned by Provise Mgmt. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 196,645 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 23.05M shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 4,350 shares. C Grp Holdings A S stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Natl invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Communications stated it has 34,299 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 3.58% or 34,534 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

