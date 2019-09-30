Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Coca (KO) Stake by $16.59 Million; Stock Value Rose; Rbf Capital Has Lowered Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stake by $355,000; Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 550,275 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 331,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.01 million, up from 7.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc reported 23,802 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 584,984 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 234,607 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 781,816 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 33,041 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Halsey Associate Ct holds 0.65% or 71,652 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa owns 0.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,051 shares. Epoch Invest Prns reported 4.39M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Focused Investors owns 1.50 million shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

