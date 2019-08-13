Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.21 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 55,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.91M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 271,263 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – EXPANDS ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF NIGHTBALANCE; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT 2017 NET RESULT WILL BE MATCHED; 27/04/2018 – KILL Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES KONINKLIJKE FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WITH TPV TO ENTER GLOBAL BRAND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR AUDIO AND VIDEO PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Kennedy: KENNEDY: FALL RIVER WORKERS DESERVE BETTER FROM GOP & PHILIPS LIGHTING

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd analyzed 3.74 million shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $87.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Llp has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chickasaw Management Ltd Com holds 4,900 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 5,719 shares. Savant Capital Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,680 shares stake. Paw Cap holds 0.68% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 1.93% or 52,950 shares in its portfolio. 1,205 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 1,401 shares. 5,877 are owned by Weatherstone Management. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Gru has 0.68% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 43,856 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $193.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 70,930 shares to 250,730 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cr Real Estate Inc by 92,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).